Talley's Group Ltd sues TVNZ

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 14:47

Talley’s Group Ltd (TGL), has today filed proceedings in the High Court at Auckland against Television New Zealand Ltd (TVNZ). The proceedings concern a series of false and defamatory broadcasts about TGL’s operations that TVNZ put to air and further publicised from 1 July 2021 to 22 November 2021.

TGL advised TVNZ prior to broadcast that the initial allegations, concerning the health and safety of its employees spread across multiple worksites, were false and defamatory. Nevertheless, the TVNZ broadcasts asserted them as facts and made a series of false and defamatory imputations.

Given the seriousness of the assertions in TVNZ’s initial broadcasts in July, TGL contracted former New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush to investigate each of them. Mr Bush reported his investigations had found that the assertions were either taken out of context, overstated or already identified and under action, addressed or remedied prior to the broadcasts.

The independent investigation found that "management’s commitment to health and safety at Ashburton and other Talley’s sites visited was of a high standard. The systems, processes, and initiatives the company maintains to keep people safe were extensive, sound and continually improving."

Mr Bush’s findings were communicated to TVNZ before its most recent false and defamatory assertions concerning TGL’s compliance with ACC law, which were also denied prior to broadcast. TGL has publicly released Mr Bush’s report today.

Andrew Talley of TGL said it and its subsidiaries expected and accepted scrutiny from customers, consumers and the media but said "neither we nor the New Zealand food industry can tolerate false and defamatory assertions being broadcast about our health and safety standards and the integrity of our company officers and employees". He said the broadcasts had unfairly slighted hundreds of company employees and management teams who take their health and safety and other legal obligations extremely seriously.

TGL is represented by Brian Dickey and Will Potter of law firm MC, New Zealand’s largest litigation firm. Neither TGL nor its lawyers plan any further comment on matters which are now before the courts.

END

3

MEDIA RELEASE TGL TVNZ 10.12.21-AMENDED