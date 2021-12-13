NZIER Consensus Forecasts show weaker near-term outlook

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 12:01

The latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts (CF) show a downward revision to the near-term outlook for the New Zealand economy. This largely reflects the expected impact of restrictions to contain the latest COVID-19 community outbreak, which turned out to persist for longer than initially expected. As a result, forecasts for private domestic demand for the coming year were revised lower. However, beyond March 2022, forecasts were shifted higher, suggesting that the New Zealand economy is still expected to remain resilient.

