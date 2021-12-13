Brand-new Four Square opens its doors to the Onetangi community

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 13:21

A brand-new Four Square is now open in Onetangi. The purpose-built store is owned and operated by Parmjit Kaur and is located at 2 Eden Terrace.

Parmjit and husband Jagtar ‘Jerry’ Singh are familiar faces to Onetangi locals, having run the nearby Ostend dairy - also affectionately known as ‘Jerry’s dairy’ - for thirteen years.

The family have dreamt of running a Four Square since their move to Waiheke Island in 2008.

"We wanted to offer a wider choice of products and opening a Four Square gives us the opportunity to expand our offering to meet the needs of the community," says Parmjit."We’re grateful for the support we’ve had to make this dream a reality and we can’t wait to see everyone in-store."

The new store has everything that locals and visitors need, including freshly baked bread, as well as some very exciting extras, such as healthy ‘ready-to-eat’ meals, hot chicken and chips, a Lewis Road milk dispenser into glass bottles, and - just in time for summer - ice cream by the scoop!

The opening of Four Square Onetangi comes at the perfect time with Christmas and New Year just around the corner, and Four Square Onetangi will offer all the essentials to the community during this busy period and all year round.

Owner-operator Parmjit says the whole family was excited to open-up-shop. "We’re looking forward to giving back to our community, who have shown us so much support over the years. Our children Arijot and Himat can’t wait to wear the Four Square uniforms too."

Four Square Onetangi is located at 2 Eden Terrace, Waiheke Island.