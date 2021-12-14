Tiger Brokers named 'top 10 fintech'

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 08:23

Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited has been named one of the 10 most influential capital marketing solution providers in the Asia Pacific region in 2021 by APAC Business Headlines. The firm is a leading online brokerage firm committed to leveraging its innovative platform to enhance client access to multiple global markets, currencies, and asset classes.

The company’s CEO Vincent Cheung says, "We are on a mission to make investing more efficient for all. Through our innovative and comprehensive trading platform, we offer a wide range of trading opportunities - in terms of product range and geography - that suit anyone’s risk appetite. Stocks, ETFs, Futures, and Options - all these financial products are right at your fingertips."

APAC Business Headlines notes the companies chosen for the top 10 have shown service excellence through the use of intelligent technologies, proven methods and delivering service beyond expectations.

"We look into the innovations, the value of the services and solutions and the kind of impact these leading companies are making on their clients," writes the publication introducing the top 10 list. "With a deep knowledge of the market and continuous updates in infrastructure to match the market demand, these companies are enabling their clients to succeed."

With subsidiaries in Singapore, New York, Beijing, Auckland, Hong Kong and Sydney, UP Fintech Holding Limited is the ultimate holding company of Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited with over 1000 employees. The firm’s subsidiaries hold brokerage registrations in Singapore, the United States, New Zealand, and Australia.

In March 2019, UP Fintech was listed on Nasdaq with the ticker TIGR. Mr Cheung says Gen Z makes up about 15% of this company’s 1.4 million customers worldwide. Gen Z investors have an 80:20 split between traditional stocks and real estate versus volatile stocks and options and prefer long-term stocks like Apple, Boeing, and Carnival.

Tiger Brokers offers solutions to meet the investment needs of young people. The Tiger Trade app provides easy and free access to resources, educational content, and up-to-date information for the youth to help them make informed decisions before entering stock markets.

The company is breaking the barriers by its policy of no minimum deposit required, allowing youth to open a trading account no matter how much or how little they have. It offers one of the lowest transactional brokerage rates in the market.

Tiger Brokers offers clients a Paper Account, which is a simulation account that allows them to practice trading without risk by using $100k virtual funds. It also provides real market data and free access to multiple analytics tools.

Tiger Brokers’ proprietary and cutting-edge technology is one of its core strengths compared to traditional brokerage firms. It’s part of a group has a team of engineers and designers who strive to create an unparalleled trading experience for the customers.

The company and the group are technology-focused with nearly half of its employees working in research and development. Leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology, Tiger Brokers enables trading across multiple currencies, markets, products, execution venues, and clearing houses.

Tiger Brokers’ parent company has received support and investment from some of the world’s most powerful financial and technology companies. Xiaomi Corporation and Interactive Brokers, the largest online broker in the United States, are its main shareholders. This company, UP Fintech Holding Limited, has been named in KPMG’s Fintech 100 and C.B. Insights’ List of Unicorn Companies.

"We are aiming to make investment easier through technology and innovation. Through a proprietary and robust backend system, we will continue to upgrade our trading platform, and we look forward to expanding our platform and creating new links between global financial markets," concludes Mr Cheung.