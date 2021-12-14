Boomi announces new CEO

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 11:16

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Meredith as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2022. Meredith comes to Boomi from NASDAQ-listed Everbridge, where during his tenure as CEO, the company experienced rapid revenue growth. He brings to Boomi over 25 years of executive leadership across both multi-billion-dollar public companies as well as private equity-backed technology platforms. Meredith will succeed Chris McNabb, who plans to retire.

"In a world where data represents the most valuable asset, an enterprise’s ability to understand, integrate, and optimise that data becomes paramount," said Meredith. "Boomi’s cloud-native technology serves as critical infrastructure and enables companies to compete, win, and grow in today’s digital environment. The company is a true innovator, and I am thrilled to partner with Francisco Partners and TPG to lead Boomi through the next stage of the company’s growth journey."

The IT market has evolved significantly in recent years as organisations adopt a digital-first mindset to better serve their customers. Enterprises are managing more applications than ever before, but very few of them are integrated, resulting in fragmented processes and experiences. Boomi makes it quick and easy for companies to unify their full digital ecosystems. The company’s cloud-native technology powers the modern enterprise by automating workflows and minimising disruption across applications so that data can flow seamlessly throughout an organisation. For the eighth consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS). [1]

"We thank Chris for his years of leadership in scaling the business and are thrilled to welcome David Meredith to Boomi," said Brian Decker and Andrew Kowal of Francisco Partners. "David’s track record scaling category-leading software-as-a-service and infrastructure providers and his thought leadership within the industry make him the perfect choice to lead Boomi through its next phase of growth."

"David has proven himself as a capable leader over the last two dozen years working in this industry, and he has the vision and experience to expand Boomi’s position as an innovative leader in one of the fastest growing segments in software," said Nehal Raj and Art Heidrich of TPG Capital. "We also want to recognise Chris McNabb, who successfully established the company as a market leader and trusted partner to many organisations across the globe. We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best in retirement."

"It has been an honour to serve as CEO of Boomi for the past nine years and I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much," said McNabb. "I am confident David is the executive best suited to guide Boomi through this next chapter and I look forward to working closely together with him to ensure a smooth transition."

Francisco Partners and TPG acquired Boomi earlier this year, in a $4 billion transaction that established the iPaaS leader as an independent company. Meredith’s appointment marks another milestone in a year of strong momentum for the company. Highlights include:

Unveiling its vision for hyperautomation and the future of business at its annual digital "Out of This World" user event where it announced that it has connected nearly 200,000 unique endpoints to date with over 18,000 customers that process more than 4.5 billion integrations every month

Launching AtomSphere™ Go, Boomi's self-service, usage-based full platform offering that allows customers to have access to a wide range of services - Integration, Flow, API Management, Master Data Hub and B2B/EDI Management - with unlimited users, connections, integrations and workflows

Being recognised by the Business Intelligence Group with a 2021 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing as a Top Organisation and Cloud Company of the Year in its business award program

Celebrating 100,000-member milestone in the Boomiverse™ community by pledging $100,000 to charitable causes