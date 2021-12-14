Taranaki By-Products withdraws application to increase its shareholding in Tuakau Proteins Limited

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 18:29

Taranaki By-Product Limited has formally withdrawn its application to the Commerce Commission for clearance for it, or a related company, to increase its shareholding in Tuakau Proteins Limited.

Subsequent to the application being filed, a fire destroyed Tuakau Proteins’ rendering plant in Tuakau. The parties have advised the Commission that they are no longer intending to proceed with the arrangements for which clearance was sought and the application has accordingly been withdrawn.

The Commission had been scheduled to make a decision on Taranaki By-Products’ clearance application by 24 December 2021.