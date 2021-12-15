Construction company appointed for Naenae Pool rebuild

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 10:00

Hutt City Council has engaged one of New Zealand’s leading pool builders for the rebuild of Naenae Pool.

Apollo Projects has been selected to work with Council to turn the concept designs into detailed plans. These plans will then form part of the tender process for the full construction work.

Apollo will provide expert advice to make sure the facility is innovative, well-designed, safe, and meets the needs of users of the new pool.

"Apollo Projects has significant experience in pool projects, and I’m pleased we have been able to engage them as part of the rebuild of Naenae Pool," says Andrea Blackshaw, Director of Neighbourhoods and Communities.

"As part of our commitment to making sure the Naenae community sees the economic benefits of this build, Apollo will aim for 80 per cent of the work on this project to go to local businesses. They’ll also be paid the living wage at a minimum, in line with our recent Living Wage accreditation."

"This is another big step towards returning a pool to Naenae, so that people in the Hutt and across the region can again enjoy the use of an Olympic size pool facility.

Apollo Projects is currently directing several other projects funded by the NZ Government via Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP). This involves working with local companies in communities across the country, and this also includes the delivery of another pool project.