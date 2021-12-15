100,000 vouchers up for grabs - Aucklanders, register now

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 12:00

Release summary

- Aucklanders can register now until 25 February 2022 for the chance to receive one of 100,000 vouchers.

- Once registered, entrants will have the chance to receive a voucher in one of four draws, commencing 15 January 2022.

- Vouchers can be used to cover or contribute towards the cost of enjoying experiences and activities around the Auckland region.

The Explore Tamaki Makaurau Voucher Programme registration is now live and open for Aucklanders to register for the chance to receive one of 100,000 vouchers that can cover or contribute towards enjoying a range of experiences this summer.

Aucklanders can register to receive either one $100 family voucher or one $50 individual voucher. The value of the voucher can be used to cover or contribute towards the value of eligible activities and attractions on Bookme.

Registrations are open from 15 December 2021 to 25 February 2022. The 100,000 vouchers will be randomly allocated in four draws, with 25,000 vouchers allocated on 15 January, 1 February, 15 February and 1 March.

Mayor Phil Goff is encouraging Aucklanders to make the most of the opportunity to get out and explore their region over the summer months.

"I welcome this programme which helps recognise the huge sacrifices that Aucklanders have made since August to help keep the rest of the country safe," he says.

"With the city having now transitioned to the COVID-19 Protection Framework and Aucklanders enjoying many of their freedoms once again, this is a great way to acknowledge Aucklanders for their hard work and support them to have a proper Kiwi summer.

"It will also provide a boost to businesses that have been under real pressure as the result of the necessary COVID-19 restrictions, both through direct voucher benefits to businesses and the wider stimulus it will provide to the regional economy as people move around the city and spend at other venues such as cafes, bars and restaurants.

"I look forward to families and people across our region taking advantage of these vouchers and enjoying some of the world-class attractions that help to make Auckland such a great place to live in and visit."

How Aucklanders can take part:

Register

Aucklanders can register now until 25 February at http://www.exploreaucklandnow.co.nz/ for the chance to receive a voucher.

Receive

Once registered, the entrant will have the chance to be allocated a voucher in one of four draws. Entrants will be notified by email.

Redeem

If allocated a voucher, the value of the voucher can be used to cover or contribute towards the cost of eligible Auckland experiences on Bookme.co.nz

The region’s economic and cultural agency, Auckland Unlimited, is delivering the voucher programme on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, agrees the programme will provide an overdue boost in business for Auckland’s attraction and activity operators, and that there has already been considerable interest from commercial operators in taking part in the programme.

"The voucher value can be put towards booking deals with many familiar attractions and activities that Aucklanders know and love, as well as perhaps some lesser-known options too. Once we have all the operators on board, we will share more about the exact deals in early January, ahead of the first draw on 15 January," Ford says.

"We expect there could be huge demand for vouchers, but we want to remind Aucklanders that they have plenty of time to register before the first vouchers are allocated on 15 January. We ask that Aucklanders be patient and please review the ‘frequently asked questions’ on the website to answer any questions they may have," says Ford.