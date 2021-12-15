Putting the ‘new’ in Newmarket - 2degrees

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 15:14

2degrees is showcasing the evolution of its retail network with the opening of its flagship store in Westfield Newmarket today. The store reveals 2degrees’ new retail space concept, which brings to life its purpose: Fighting for Fair to make NZ a better place live.

The new flagship space in Westfield Newmarket incorporates 2degrees’ retail vision in a 200sqm, large format store.

"Evolving our store experience enables us to demonstrate to customers our Fight for Fair in a way that we have never been able to before. It showcases how 2degrees is helping Kiwis connect with one another and the world," says Holly Knill, Chief Consumer Officer at 2degrees.

"Our innovative retail environment reflects our uniquely 2degrees approach to customer experience. Business customers can take advantage of the space where our experts can provide guidance on the best solutions to connect them to their customers using 2degrees network technology.

"The store concept will also benefit our individual customers, making it even easier to trade up to a new phone, or to kit out their homes with smart technology making use of our award-winning 2degrees’ network, covering 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work," adds Holly.

Sustainability is a focus of the space, with an area specially showcasing 2degrees’ sustainability initiatives alongside the story of the network we’ve spent a billion dollars on. The retail space is designed to feature the complete suite of Apple and Samsung products, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, giving customers more choice and the ability to compare features and benefits before purchase.

"We’re committed to investing in bricks and mortar retail spaces to provide everyone access to telecommunications," adds Holly. "Now that we can bring people in, we can’t wait to share the 2degrees story and our purpose in this beautiful new space."

2degrees will make use of digital ticketing, and heatmaps in store will map customer journeys to understand how customers move about the space. This will ensure the layout and design meets customer needs so that the in-store experience can continually be improved. These insights will inform subsequent store design as these are rolled out across the 2degrees retail network.

The new retail concept can also be experienced at 2degrees’ Sylvia Park store in a brand-new location as well as the soon-to-open Cuba Mall store.