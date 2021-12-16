Three new appointments to the RBNZ Executive Leadership Team

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 10:22

Ms Sarah Owen, Ms Kate Kolich and Mr Greg Smith will join the Reserve Bank of New Zealand as Assistant Governors, Governor Adrian Orr announced today.

Their appointments are made following a robust recruitment process as part of the plans for the expanded and refreshed structure of the Reserve Bank’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT). In October, the Reserve Bank announced plans to bolster its overall capability and capacity.

Ms Kate Kolich will take up the new role of Assistant Governor and General Manager of Information, Data and Analytics in February 2022. In this role, Ms Kolich is responsible for managing and expanding the Bank’s knowledge, information management, data, statistics and analytics functions.

"The role will ensure that the Bank’s information and data strategy, policy, and processes are future-focused and robust to support evidence-based decision-making across the Bank," Mr Orr said.

"Kate brings with her a wealth of senior leadership experience within data and analytics. Most recently, she has been leading the Evidence, Insights and Innovation group at the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority. Kate also has almost 20 years financial services experience leading data teams at Bank of New Zealand. For the last four years she has been the New Zealand Ambassador for Women in Data Science encouraging more women into the field of data science and analytics. We are privileged to have Kate join us."

Ms Sarah Owen will join us as our first Assistant Governor and General Manager of Risk Compliance and Legal Services in March 2022. She will also be the RBNZ’s Chief Risk Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Anti-Money Laundering Officer.

"Sarah is joining us from the Guardians of NZ Superannuation where she is part of their Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel and General Manager of Corporate Strategy," Mr Orr said.

"She will look after our risk, compliance and legal services functions. This will include leading the ongoing development of our fit-for-purpose Enterprise Risk and Compliance Framework for RBNZ and will ensure we are risk conscious across all our functions. We are pleased to have someone of her calibre join us at Te PÅ«tea Matua."

Mr Greg Smith will be our new Assistant Governor and General Manager of Finance and Commercial Operations. Mr Smith joined the RBNZ in July 2021 and is currently the Acting Head of Risk. He is a Chartered Accountant and has an extensive background in finance and professional services. Prior to joining the Reserve Bank, Mr Smith was the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for Steel and Tube Holdings Limited.

Greg will replace Mr Mike Wolyncewicz, who leaves in May 2022 after 21 years with RBNZ.

"Greg will be leading our Finance and Commercial Operations Group. He will also oversee the framework for commercial procurement, the deposit insurance scheme, asset management, and our property and facilities strategy. Since joining the Bank, Greg has been involved in crucial bank-wide projects that have risk intersects, such as the Reserve Bank Act implementation," Mr Orr said.

"These appointments announced today are key to strengthening our leadership team and supporting the future strategic direction of Te PÅ«tea Matua, as we move to a new statutory Governance Board in 2022."

Recruitment for the remaining ELT role of Assistant Governor and General Manager of Money Group is progressing well, and further announcements will be made in early 2022.