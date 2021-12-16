The Lines Company Trainee Line Mechanic wins top award

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 15:34

King Country local and The Lines Company employee, Wiremu Te Tawhero has taken home this year’s Distribution Trainee of the Year Award.

The award was presented at the recently held 2021 Connexis Industry Excellence Awards ceremony. The award recognises the commitment, work ethic and expertise it takes to succeed within the electricity industry. Due to COVID restrictions, the awards were held virtually.

Wiremu began work at TLC in May 2020 when he entered the Line Mechanic Trainee Programme. Born and raised in Taumarunui, Wiremu found himself working in Australia but was keen to "come back to the King Country", and the Line Mechanic Training Programme provided an appealing reason to return home.

TLC chief executive Sean Horgan said the company was "very proud of Wiremu’s achievement."

"It is a testament to the calibre of people we take on and the quality of our training programme"

"Our programme provides us with an excellent opportunity to grow and nurture talent within the King Country. Developing the local workforce and strengthening our community by offering on the job training is a key focus for us," he said.

Before joining TLC, Wiremu gained several years of experience in ‘high-risk’ industries. Connexis judges commented that this has led Wiremu to develop an "instinctive understanding of the safety risk presented in the distribution industry."

"Wiremu is a hard-working, natural leader who is passionate about his work. He also has a strong willingness to learn and grow. These are all qualities the Distribution Trainee of the Year Award seeks to recognise."

TLC’s Trainee Programme’s aim is to grow a skilled local workforce by providing quality training and stable employment. The programme gives trainees the chance to attain highly sought-after qualifications which stand graduates in good stead moving forward in their careers.

Each year, TLC seeks applications from motivated locals looking to develop a career in the electricity industry. Currently, there are 27 qualified Distribution Line Mechanics in employment with TLC, 22 of whom received their qualifications through TLC. Also, there are two electrical apprentices working towards becoming registered. The next trainee intake begins in February 2022, with four fresh faces set to join the seven trainees presently working in the field.