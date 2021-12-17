New CEO for Heart Kids New Zealand

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 04:00

We are pleased to announce that Dr Ruth Gorinski has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Heart Kids New Zealand.

Chair of the Board, Donna Jujnovich said Dr Gorinski was selected from a large field of high calibre candidates and stood out as a proven leader with recognised strategic acumen, organisational vision and the ability to bring people together with a growth mindset.

"Dr Gorinski has a solid understanding of our organisational priorities and growth potential having served as our Acting CEO following the departure of Mark Longbottom in August 2021.

During her time as Acting CEO, Ruth played a critical role in the development and writing of the Heart Kids NZ Strategic Plan 2021 - 2025. We are confident that her visionary leadership will see her continue to drive the organisation to achieve its mission "to provide lifelong support for all affected by the world’s most common birth difference or heart disease acquired during childhood."

Dr Gorinski has previously held numerous senior leadership roles in both Aotearoa New Zealand and international organisations through which she has built productive partnerships with a wide range of stakeholder groups and developed strengths in strategic planning.

Social justice and equity are of immense importance to Dr Gorinski and she has over 20 years of research work that focused on strengthening equitable outcomes for MÄori and Pasifika in education. She has a proven record of securing research funding grants and brings both financial and commercial expertise as a director of several successful companies.

Dr Gorinski says she is honoured to have been appointed to the CEO role of Heart Kids New Zealand. "I look forward to leading our organisation forward with integrity and a strong focus on our mission."