TheMarket.com 'spreads aroha this festive season'

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 08:54

TheMarket.com has teamed up with Ronald McDonald House Charities® to help families going through a difficult time this festive season.

On Saturday 18 December, MarketClub members can save $5 on orders $50 or more on TheMarket.com and TheMarket will donate $5 to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) New Zealand.

RMHC® is the only charity that provides families with a home away from home when they have a sick child in hospital or receiving medical treatment.

"With the help of our friends at TheMarket we will be able to give families the gift of time together this Christmas," says RMHC® chief executive Wayne Howett.

"For the safety of families, and most importantly their sick child, lockdown conditions mean the usual supportive, vibrant, communal environment of a Ronald McDonald House hasn’t been available to them, instead they have been accommodated in hotel rooms around the city. To ensure a family’s entire focus is on the health of their child, we have been providing hotel room accommodation, food parcels of pantry staples, snacks, and where possible, hot meals contactless to their door. Car parking is taken care of, as is transport by way of taxi chits to and from the hospital."

"All the small things the amazing staff and volunteers in the Ronald McDonald Houses would usually provide are still there - but with the impacts of COVID-19 these now come at an additional and growing cost. Over $961,000 in fact.," says Howett.

Justus Wilde, CEO of TheMarket, says the past few months have been challenging for New Zealand and these families need our support now more than ever."

"For families going through such a difficult time, particularly over Christmas, being surrounded and supported by loved ones can make a huge difference.

"We want to provide a helping hand and are humbled to be partnering with RMHC® to support their work in taking away everyday stresses for families so they can focus on what is most important," said Wilde.

Give Kiwi families the gift of time together this Christmas and support Ronald McDonald House Charities® as a MarketClub member on Saturday 18th December at TheMarket.com.