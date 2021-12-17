Port of Tauranga Limited announces Board appointment

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 10:15

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZX:POT) today appointed former Freightways Managing Director, Dean Bracewell, to the Board of Directors.

Port of Tauranga Chair, David Pilkington, said Dean’s deep transport and logistics experience would be extremely valuable to the Board.

Dean is also a Director of Air New Zealand Limited, Property for Industry Limited, the Halberg Trust and Tainui Group Holdings Limited. Port of Tauranga is currently developing an inland port at the Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton in a joint venture with Tainui Group Holdings.

"Dean is a highly regarded business leader with a proven track record. He was Managing Director of Freightways, one of New Zealand’s largest transport and logistics companies, for more than 18 years before embarking on a successful governance career in 2018," said David.

Dean said he was looking forward to joining the Board of New Zealand’s largest and best performing port.

"A resilient and integrated international supply chain is vital to New Zealand’s ongoing prosperity and

I’m grateful for the opportunity to make my contribution to Port of Tauranga’s ongoing success."