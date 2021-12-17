JCDecaux Airport New Zealand set to take-off in time for Christmas

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 12:37

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux New Zealand is poised for take-off across domestic airport assets this month as border restrictions begin to ease in time for Christmas.

Mike Watkins, Country Head of JCDecaux New Zealand, said: "New Zealand air travel is set to bounce back stronger than ever as borders re-open in time for Christmas. Airports’ rapid bounce back already sees more than 220,000- passengers travelling through JCDecaux Airports this week with numbers expected to grow in the week leading up to Christmas."

A recent JCDecaux New Zealand airport effectiveness study showed that people exposed to brand advertising in the airport environment had higher levels of trust and consideration for brands they’d seen as well as a higher propensity to receptivity of advertising.

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/65908625/jcdecaux-airport-effectiveness-study-aug-2021

With multiple touchpoints across three of New Zealand’s busiest airports, Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown, these sites offer high-volume, high-traffic brand exposure, capturing thousands of travellers and returning residents as they arrive and depart the airport.

With JCDecaux Airport now enabled for programmatic trading, advertisers can take advantage of these unique assets in real-time and with flexibility.

Major brands are already returning to the airport environment with Dulux onboard for December.

Davina Harper, Colour Specialist, Dulux New Zealand, said: "The airport is the perfect environment to showcase the Dulux Colours of New Zealand range as people are travelling around Aotearoa for the summer."

Watkins continued: "With airports on the rebound we expect domestic passenger levels to return to normal by March 2022 and international travel to follow shortly after when all international passengers can enter New Zealand from April. Brands have a unique opportunity to reach customers who will have longer dwell times and are open and receptive to advertising in the most positive frame of mind now they can travel again."

Kiwis will be able to reunite with loved ones across the domestic borders from, 15th December before the country starts opening to Australians, Kiwis overseas and international tourists in 2022.