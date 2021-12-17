NZ business events enters 'new era' with opening of Te Pae Christchurch

|
Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) says New Zealand is marking a milestone today with the opening of its first new-generation, world-class venue - Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.
Set on the Ōtakaro Avon river in the city centre, Te Pae Christchurch features 24 meeting rooms, including a 1000-seat riverside banquet room, up to 3,300sqm of exhibition space and a 1,400-seat auditorium able to be configured into two completely autonomous spaces, and state-of-the-art technology throughout.
BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins, who is attending the opening event today with BEIA Board Chair Steve Armitage, says the building is a stunning addition to Christchurch, the South Island and New Zealand.
"Business events will be at the forefront of New Zealand's economic re-opening to the world because of the clear value they bring socially and economically. Te Pae signals a promising future despite the current challenges, with strong domestic bookings in the first year, and bookings from international markets, particularly Australia," Hopkins says.
"Te Pae Christchurch is a landmark building, purpose-built for the most modern city in New Zealand. It is a credit to the Crown who developed this magnificent space, and to ASM Global who are running it for the future with a long-term view," she says.
"With the opening of Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, Christchurch is showcasing the capability and increasing the capacity of New Zealand to host exceptional business events."
