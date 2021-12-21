Apollo Projects appointed to rebuild Naenae Pool

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 15:59

The design and construction of a new Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lower Hutt has been awarded to leading aquatic and sports centre building company, Apollo Projects.

The multi-million dollar project will see the return of a swimming pool in Naenae, after the previous facility closed in 2019.

Apollo Projects will work with Hutt City Council to develop the pool’s detailed design, ensuring the facility is innovative, energy efficient, and tailored to the community’s needs. This design will then form part of the tender process for construction materials, subcontractors and other resources required for the project.

Director Paul Lloyd says Apollo Projects is thrilled to be leading this important work for the Council and Naenae community.

"Modern sports centres and swimming pools are a real speciality for our team, and we’re delighted to be bringing our experience to this major rebuild."

"I’d like to thank Hutt City Council for this opportunity. We’re really looking forward to working with the Council team and local contractors to make this happen."

As part of the project, Apollo will make sure the Naenae community sees the economic benefits of the build, with 80 per cent of the subcontracting work anticipated to go to local businesses.

Apollo Projects has delivered several leading aquatic centres around New Zealand, including Auckland’s SwimTastic swim school, the newly opened Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool in Christchurch and the award-winning Taiora: QEII Recreation and Sports Centre. Apollo is also currently building the Stratford Aquatic Centre, Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, and Gisborne’s Kiwa Pools.

Hutt City Council Director of Neighbourhoods Andrea Blackshaw says, "Apollo Projects has significant experience in pool projects, and I’m pleased we have been able to engage them as part of the rebuild of Naenae Pool."

"This is another big step towards returning a pool to Naenae, so that people in the Hutt and across the region can enjoy the use of an Olympic size pool facility."