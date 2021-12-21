Exsurgo welcomes Riya Biswas as Postdoctoral Research Assistant

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 16:20

New Zealand neuroscience company Exsurgo has appointed experienced biomedical scientist and researcher Riya Biswas as Postdoctoral Research Assistant.

Biswas will support Chief Science Officer Christine Ozolins to manage data and statistical requirements of Exsurgo’s clinical research projects, including the largest EEG chronic pain treatment trial of its kind in the world, in partnership with AUT University and WaitematÄ District Health Board.

Biswas joins Exsurgo from AUT, where she was a Researcher in cancer biology, researching and teaching postgraduate diploma students in biomedical and pharmacology papers, and had a prior Clinal Study Coordinator role testing a bioengineer start-up company’s new device.

In addition to her academic experience with AUT, Biswas brings a wealth of software engineering experience to Exsurgo, having worked for SONY in India for two years, analysing, testing and implanting a software system project.

Founded in 2015, Exsurgo is developing technologies to support a wide range of neurologically-related treatments and services that leverage an AI-enabled, cloud-

based data analytics platform.

The company’s immediate focus is on a range of services involving EEG (Electroencephalography) Neurofeedback, a long-established, non-invasive, drug-

free therapy for a wide range of neurological conditions including chronic pain - a recent UK study has shown very promising results.

"We’re thrilled to have the astute mind of Riya bringing astounding medical science and research experience to our growing team. She has deep knowledge of health areas including cancer biology, pharmacology and molecular biology, and her forward thinking attitude will help Exsurgo achieve our ambitions to ease human suffering," says Exsurgo CEO, Richard Little.

Exsurgo Chief Science Officer has high hopes for the talented young achiever.

"It’s a pleasure to have an exceptional young female scientist join our ranks - I know Riya will bring a details-focussed analytical mindset to the research we carry out."

Biswas has a Doctor of Philosophy - Biomedical Science (Cancer Biology) from Auckland University of Technology, Master of Research - Biomedical Science (Molecular Genetics) from University of Glasgow and a Bachelor of Technology - Biotechnology from the National Institute of Technology Warangal, India.