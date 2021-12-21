Living with the Traffic Lights: An update for employers - DLA Piper

Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 - 16:41

In addition to the Government mandating vaccination for approximately 40 per cent of New Zealand workers, many businesses are also either opting to limit entry to their premises to those with a My Vaccine Pass and/or requiring staff be vaccinated as a condition of performing their role.

On 15 December 2021, the Government formally released an optional vaccination assessment tool to help employers determine whether their workers need to be vaccinated. The tool is designed to give businesses assurance and confidence in their vaccination policies.

In this update, we have provided a brief description of the tool’s four factors, and have summarised some key considerations when applying a vaccination policy.

