New Ice Bar will be Queenstown's latest hotspot - Future Hospitality Group

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 13:07

Queenstown’s latest hotspot promises to be the new cool kid on the block.

Queenstown Ice Bar, an elevated take on the classic Ice Bar experience, is on track to open in early 2022.

Queenstown’s hottest new hospitality experience will be the home of premium cocktails, a striking lounge bar, and a truly unique night out.

It’s Scandinavian-inspired cocktail lounge will be built from 25 tonnes of hand carved, glass-like ice architecture, and guests will keep warm and cosy in luxe winter coats provided at the door.

Legendary ice carver Victor Cagayat will leave the heat of summer at the door as he crafts his ice architecture over a three-week period, which may, or may not, qualify as one of the most unique jobs in the world.

The Queenstown Ice Bar will be one of the prime attractions at the new Upper Village dining and lifestyle hub just below the Skyline Gondola.

It’s the brainchild of the team at Future Hospitality Group which also operates Mexican-inspired restaurant Margo’s, lakeside bar Little Blackwood, the family-friendly Minus 5º ICE BAR and hip-hop night spot Rhino’s Ski Shack.

Catering for up to 50 guests in its inspiring new setting, Queenstown Ice Bar is a more premium and ‘grown up’ offering than Minus 5º, with a carefully-curated cocktail menu catering for pre-dinner tipples, après ski get togethers, or late-night drinks.

Owners James Ace and Bert Haines say they "can’t wait" to see their new ice lounge taking shape over the coming weeks.

"It will literally be the coolest job in New Zealand as Victor puts his creative skills to work and we’re sure locals and visitors will be keen to check out the end result," says James.

"We recently celebrated our tenth anniversary and a successful first year in business at Margo’s, but we love to keep innovating and growing."

Queenstown Ice Bar will be located at Upper Village on Brecon Street, an elevated site with views over the Queenstown CBD, Lake Wakatipu and mountain ranges. It will open 12pm until late daily.