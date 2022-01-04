1,000 athletes get set for Colgate Games

Tuesday, 4 January, 2022 - 08:50

More than 1,000 young athletes are preparing to run, jump and throw their way to success at the North Island Colgate Games at Newtown Park, Wellington, this weekend.

Families will converge on the capital to take part in the largest athletics event for children aged 7 to 14 years.

This year, 75 clubs will participate in the event - with the largest team of 54 participants from Wellington’s Olympic Harrier Club.

Colgate General Manager, John Garside, says the Colgate Games have encouraged generations of young New Zealanders to give athletics a go.

"We’ve been going for more than 40 years and each year we create new friendships and memories for the athletes and their families.

"The experience gained at the Colgate Games will help set these young athletes up for success, no matter where they finish in their chosen event."

Athletics New Zealand CE, Pete Pfitzinger, says he is delighted both the North and South Island Colgate Games Island can go ahead under the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"The Colgate Games are a highlight of the summer calendar, and we are committed to holding a fun and safe event."

Established in 1978, the Colgate Games is one of the longest continuous sports sponsorships in New Zealand.

The Colgate Games is a vaccination pass event with all attendees aged 12 years and three months and older needing to hold a vaccination pass to attend the event.

Both the Wellington and Southland regions are currently at orange in the new traffic light system which forms the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, meaning the events can go ahead.

Each year, Colgate and Athletics New Zealand provide eight scholarships worth $500 each for athletes who display outstanding performances.

The eight scholarships - four awarded each in the North and South Islands - are named after Colgate Games alumnus, Nick Willis and the funds will go towards helping the winning athletes achieve their athletics goals.

2022 North Island Colgate Games

Dates: 7 - 9 January 2022

Location: Newton Park, Wellington

2022 South Island Colgate Games

Dates: 14 - 16 January 2022

Location: Surrey Park, Invercargill