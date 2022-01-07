7 January 2022 Media release - GCA Lawyers

Friday, 7 January, 2022 - 17:21

After years of hard fought litigation on behalf of over 3,000 policyholders, expert class action lawyer Grant Cameron and his clients Brendon and Colleen Ross, the lead applicants in the class action, together with their litigation funder Claims Funding Australia, are all pleased to confirm the settlement of the Southern Response class action.

Southern Response, a Crown entity, agreed to pay all affected policyholders their full entitlements, and interest, accepting financial obligations estimated to be $300-$400 million. Importantly, government also agreed to ensure policyholders received their payments without them having to pay a single dollar on account of the legal fees or litigation funder’s commission. These matters were independently addressed by Southern Response.

Grant Cameron remarked that "this settlement is quite extraordinary and we could not have achieved a better outcome in the courts. Yet again we see the immense power of people coming together in a class, to present a unified front and reveal the true pattern of a defendant’s behaviour. The result achieved is a tremendous success".

Brendon and Colleen Ross, the couple who represented the class, are thrilled with the outcome and said, "none of us could have afforded to bring legal action on our own and so all the power rested with Southern Response. Grant Cameron and Claims Funding Australia produced a strategy that has worked perfectly and we are immensely grateful. Class members are now starting to receive their payments. While some have large recoveries of over $300,000 the average payment is thought to be about $100,000. Many policyholders have yet to come forward but we strongly recommend that they contact Grant Cameron and GCA Lawyers as they have achieved this outcome and intimately know the issues."

Jason Geisker, of Claims Funding Australia commented, "the case has been a perfect example of ordinary citizens coming together to confront a huge defendant. The case has proceeded to plan and has become a landmark in the development of class actions in NZ. The legal team have established new principles governing the scope and management of class actions going forward and in the process, turned previous legal thinking on its head by establishing opt-out class actions as the default mechanism for the future. This, more than anything else, will ensure large defendants will now have to account for their wrongdoing to all persons affected. Therefore, widespread access to justice is now a reality in NZ and Claims Funding Australia is proud to have supported this critical case.