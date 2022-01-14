Mosaic lands leading corporate trust expert as new partner

Friday, 14 January, 2022 - 14:43

Mark Jephson, one of New Zealand’s most experienced executives in the corporate trustee sector, has joined fast-growing specialist consultancy firm, Mosaic Financial Services Infrastructure, as partner.

Jephson, former Perpetual Guardian chief executive, brings a unique perspective and in-depth industry knowledge to his new role, according to Mosaic founder partner, Myles Allan.

"We’re very pleased to have Mark on board," Allan said. "His thorough understanding of how the corporate trustee, licensed supervisory and funds management markets actually operate in NZ will be a huge benefit to our clients as they face the challenges and opportunities of growth, regulatory change and technological development.

"Mark adds a complementary layer of expertise to the Mosaic team."

After a 20-year career in the financial services industry in NZ, Australia and the UK, Jephson said he was looking forward to his new consulting role.

"Mosaic has a lot of ‘lived experience’ in the team, which is a point-of-

difference that encouraged me to join the business," Jephson said. "I’m excited about bringing my experience to help fund managers understand the views of regulators and supervisors, for example."

But while the NZ corporate trustee, licensed supervisor and funds management sectors were facing a lot of "regulatory noise" at the moment, he said fund managers still had to focus on day-to-day operations like unit pricing, PIE tax and investment processes.

"The long-term opportunities for fund managers, banks, wealth managers and other financial services firms in NZ are strong - as long as they do things the right way," Jephson said.

Prior to serving almost two years as Perpetual Guardian chief he spent over 12 years in senior corporate trustee roles at Guardian Trust. Jephson was also chair of the Trustee Corporations Association of NZ from December 2017 until August 2020.

Since June last year he has been consulting for Public Trust.

Including Jephson, Mosaic now has six partners and an overall team of 70 consultants and project delivery specialists.

More recently, the Auckland-headquartered firm hired Jigs Jamnadas as its inaugural chief operating officer.

Allan said the rapid growth that has seen Mosaic staff numbers more than double over the last four years reflected an increasing demand in the NZ financial services industry for independent guidance from seasoned experts as well as practical solutions to operational issues.

Jephson formally joins Mosaic on January 24.