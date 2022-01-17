New business turning a natural byproduct into a beauty must-have

Monday, 17 January, 2022 - 15:40

17 January 2022 - MÄnuka is highly regarded globally for its antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Selling for a premium, Kiwis and export markets have long been willing to open their wallets for the honey and the oil, but is there more to mÄnuka than liquid gold? Kiwi entrepreneur, Greg Hickman, says yes. His company is launching a purifying face mask spray - Mask MÄnuka - that utilizes a natural byproduct of mÄnuka oil production - mÄnuka hydrosol. Produced from the steam distillation process of extracting mÄnuka oil, the water-based product shares the antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties of mÄnuka.

"This really is an extraordinary resource, but most of it simply goes to waste. Our 100% natural and fully sustainable Mask MÄnuka product will divert only a relatively small amount of this waste product, but it is a step towards honouring this natural New Zealand resource."

The refreshing face mask spray, unlike anything else currently on the market, will help freshen up your mask while reducing bacteria in between washes. Made from 100% pure, naturally antibacterial mÄnuka hydrosol, the new product is set to become an everyday essential.

Greg says it was anecdotes from friends here and overseas that sparked the idea for the product. "Fashion masks have exploded both here and back in Hong Kong [where we lived previously] and we were hearing that people wanted a way to keep their masks fresh, clean, and more pleasant to wear - especially now they have become the norm for us all."

"Just two sprays, gives two hours of freshness with all of the antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties of mÄnuka, plus the fresh forest fragrance," says Hickman. Harvested in the central plateau and bottled in Ohakune, Hickman says there could be more applications of this product. "MÄnuka hydrosol has a lot of potential, but we want to test this product on the market before we consider anything else just yet. Of course, we won’t rule anything out," says Hickman.

If nothing else, Greg hopes launching Mask MÄnuka may encourage other manufacturers to consider MÄnuka hydrosol as an ingredient.

"This has potential for both the domestic and export markets. And ultimately, it could have a positive impact on the mÄnuka industry in New Zealand," says Hickman.

Mask MÄnuka is available online at maskmanuka.nz.

RRP $24.95 for a 50ml, handbag-friendly bottle.