ECL 'enables EV fleet management for Custom Fleet using OpenLoop'

Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 - 09:12

Energy and technology solutions company ECL Group continues to evolve their e-mobility offerings with a new partnership in the car fleet management sector.

The company has developed a commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleet management service via their OpenLoop charging platform for Custom Fleet, to service their current and new customers looking to transition to electric fleets.

ECL Group Chief Executive Vivek Rajendran says OpenLoop’s smart technology makes it the ideal ecosystem for existing and new EV users, a huge benefit in the fleet management market which is rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles.

"With OpenLoop we can customise the offering for each client or even individual user within a large fleet, giving endless options for personalised offerings and customisation. We can develop consolidated reporting per client, one view dashboard analysis, carbon emissions reporting, vehicle and RFID card management and, permissions management for private charge points. This also includes a connected-residential EV charging service for commercial fleets to enable staff members to charge at home."

"We’ve developed an automated digital service that integrates with Custom Fleet’s fleet management system which makes the management of EVs a breeze, with the touch of a button. There are more and more reasons to switch to e-mobility as smart tech makes it both a sustainability and business efficiency choice."

With the power of an intelligent cloud platform, OpenLoop provides greater flexibility and cost effectiveness, greatly reducing management time for large vehicle fleets.

Custom Fleet’s Director of Mobility and Strategic Partnerships, Leonard Tham says the company provides EV fleet services to government agencies and corporates throughout Australasia, with e-mobility a growing opportunity for the company.

"We’re finding there is increasing demand from our large enterprise and government customers to provide electric vehicle fleets and charging options. We’ve partnered with ECL Group due to their ability to design a flexible and customised service for our electric vehicle charger fleets using their OpenLoop ecosystem. To date, they’ve connected more than 120 charge points, and growing, for our customers spanning the length and breadth of New Zealand."

Today’s announcement follows on from ECL Group’s recent partnership agreement with industry leader ABB to offer their full range of EV charging products.

Mr Rajendran says, "We’re going from strength to strength as the market for full service e-mobility solutions expands and we work towards New Zealand’s net zero emissions goal by 2050."

ECL Group’s majority shareholder is energy and technology company Counties Energy, who purchased the company in 2019.