Restaurant Association responds to traffic light update

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 14:08

"The traffic light system at orange allows our businesses the flexibility to be operational without restrictions on numbers where vaccine passes are being used so we’re pleased to see Northland moving to the Orange traffic light," says Marisa Bidois CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"Of concern is the move to the red traffic light when Omicron reaches the community, particularly if we are only given 24 hours notice."

"Any move to the red traffic light still presents restrictions on trading and the impact of this has been felt by our businesses who are recovering from two years of restricted trading."

"Now we are in the traffic light system, there is no further financial support offered to businesses and we are awaiting feedback from Government on financial assistance for business that are closed down as a result of positive cases among their workforce or as a result of exposure via a customer.

"We know from the Omicron outbreak in other countries that the spread of this variant has caused a lot of uncertainty for businesses who are closing because of staff shortages as a result of exposure. We believe that businesses will need financial support to work through this new variant."