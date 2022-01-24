Bell Gully recognised in two major international directories

Monday, 24 January, 2022 - 10:21

Bell Gully is proud to have many of its people and practice areas recognised across two recently released major international directories - Chambers Asia Pacific 2022 and The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2022. The rankings are a result of extensive research which analyses the views of clients, investment bankers, commercial bankers and accountants who work closely with lawyers and law firms.

The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2022

For 19 of the past 21 years, Bell Gully has been awarded the most New Zealand 'leading individual' rankings in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific. The firm has also stood at the top of the table for practice area rankings for 18 of the last 21 years.

In the 2022 edition, Bell Gully achieved the highest number of Tier 1 rankings (11) in New Zealand, as well as the highest number of individual leading rankings (40).

Seven Bell Gully lawyers were named in the 'Hall of Fame' for their respective practice areas - reflecting their outstanding contributions over a long period.

David McPherson (Banking/Finance) Murray King (Banking/Finance) Torrin Crowther (Competition) Andrew Beatson (Projects/Resource Management) Simon Watt (Projects/Resource Management) Andrew Petersen (Real Estate/Construction) Willy Sussman (Tax)

Another impressive result was the 14 Bell Gully lawyers named as "Next Generation Partners", significantly more than any other New Zealand firm:

Jennifer Gunser (Banking and Finance) Glenn Shewan (Competition) Jennifer Coote (Corporate) Kirsty Dobbs (Disputes Resolution) Tim Fitzgerald (Disputes Resolution) Blair Keown (Disputes Resolution)

Jesse Wilson (Disputes Resolution) Liz Coats (Employment) Katie Dow (Investment Funds) Natasha Garvan (Projects/Resource Management) Ian Becke (Real Estate/Construction) Toni Forrest (Real Estate/Construction) Campbell Pentney (Tax) Hayden Roberts (Tax)

Chambers Asia Pacific 2022

A total of 36 Bell Gully partners and associates were awarded 41 individual rankings in 2022. This includes six new individual rankings - Anna Buchly, James Cooney, and Amon Nunns (Corporate), David Friar (Disputes Resolution), and Graham Murray (Tax).

Chambers Asia Pacific also ranked nine of Bell Gully's practice areas Band 1.

Managing partner Haydn Wong: "The continued recognition of Bell Gully from international directories as a leading firm in New Zealand, reflects the expertise and talent across all areas we advise our broad client base. The depth of this talent is evidenced in feedback from clients which has resulted in fantastic numbers of new rankings, as well as those recognised as leading in their practice areas."

Bell Gully would like to congratulate everyone acknowledged across Chambers Asia Pacific 2022 and The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2022.