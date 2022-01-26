Fingermark 'shifts into growth mode' with new business purchase

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 09:25

Fingermark™, the New Zealand-based digital solutions innovator that counts the world’s largest quick service restaurant (QSR) brands as its customers, has today announced the acquisition of a new business.

Supersonic™ CMS is a content management product with an interactive, real-time platform that allows users to manage content for a nationwide network of digital screens, or a single location.

Luke Irving, Fingermark™ founder and CEO, says: "It’s fantastic that we’re growing with the addition of Supersonic™ CMS. Adding this business to the Fingermark™ family means our QSR customers can now choose to deal with a single technology partner. Having a fully integrated offer has always been part of the plan, and the bonus here is that we’re the first to do it."

Previously called Nod, the business and its assets have been purchased from EndGame, a Wellington-based software development house.

"This is a mature and proven product because it’s been around for eight years. EndGame has done a brilliant job and we’re looking forward to continuing to partner with their team to further develop the platform. To begin with, we’ll focus on the QSR industry and integrations with other products in our Fingermark™ portfolio," says Luke.

Supersonic™ CMS offers centralised management and deployment of dynamic content and assets, as well as reporting. It’s made up of flexible building blocks to allow data to drive digital signage, and sits elegantly alongside the Fingermark™ suite.

"Acquiring this platform rounds out the Fingermark™ ecosystem of products and shows that we understand the markets we work in - and what our customers need," Luke adds.