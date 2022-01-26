Covid-19 forces postponement of Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards Dinner

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 12:55

Following the move to red in Covid-19’s Traffic Light system, Beef + Lamb New Zealand has made the decision to postpone the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards Dinner scheduled for Wednesday, 2 February.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Chairman, Andrew Morrison says the difficult decision was made in consultation with sponsors, finalists and other stakeholders.

"We took into account a number of factors including the need to limit the number of those attending the Awards Dinner to 100, uncertainty about the extent of Omicron outbreak and the need to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in the red meat sector."

Mr Morrison says it was very disappointing to have to postpone the inaugural Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards Dinner with 300 people from all over the country scheduled to attend the event.

"So many people were looking forward to the evening to hear the announcement of the winners of the eight award categories and to celebrate our world-leading red meat industry, but ultimately the health and well-being of our finalists and all those attending must be our primary consideration."

He says the organisation was looking at a number of options in which the industry could come together to recognise the finalists and celebrate the winners in the near future and will be communicating its decision as soon as possible.