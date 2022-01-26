Sarah Brown appointed to SBS Bank Board of Directors

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 - 13:16

The Chairman of SBS Bank, Joe O’Connell, is pleased to advise that Sarah Brown has been appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors. Sarah replaces long serving director Anne McLeod.

Sarah is a former commercial lawyer who is now a professional director and has had extensive governance experience. She was previously on the Southern Institute of Technology Council for 11 years, six of them as Council Chair.

Appointed to the SBS Board in January 2022, Sarah is currently also on the Boards of PGG Wrightson Ltd and Blue Sky Meats Ltd. She has also served on the Boards of Electricity Invercargill Ltd and PowerNet Ltd.

Mr O’Connell said the new appointment should be viewed extremely positively by SBS Members, as the organisation continues to focus on key outcomes and benefits as a mutual bank.

"Sarah is a passionate Southlander who brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience to the SBS Board. Sarah has a deep appreciation for our unique position as a Member owned bank and is committed to our core value of putting our Members at the heart of everything we do. Sarah is well-aligned with the SBS values and how they feature within the organisation."

Brown said that she felt privileged to be involved with such a long-standing organisation that focuses on putting its Members at the forefront of everything it does and was proud to be a part of the SBS banking group which focuses on providing benefits back to Members across New Zealand.

"As a Southlander, I know what SBS means to both the Southland community and SBS Members around the country who feel a real sense of loyalty and pride in what the organisation has achieved over the years. I’m looking forward to being part of its exciting future and all of the opportunities ahead for SBS as a mutual bank."

About SBS Bank

Established in 1869, SBS Bank is a building society that has achieved bank registration while retaining its mutual structure. Mutual ownership means it is 100% owned by its Members (customers) and is uniquely positioned to provide benefits to its Members. SBS Bank has 14 branches across New Zealand and a full online banking service.