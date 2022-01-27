Utilities Disputes welcomes new board member and farewells Major Roberts

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 08:46

UDL welcomes Ruth Smithers to the UDL Board.

Ruth is the Chief Executive for FinCap and joins us as an experienced leader and manager in the not-for-profit and government sectors in health and social services organisations. Ruth was previously Deputy Chief Executive at Tui Ora, a large iwi-based health and social services provider in Taranaki. Ruth has also run her own management consultancy and serves on a number of boards bringing governance expertise to UDL.

"We are delighted that Ruth is joining our Board," says Hon Heather Roy, Chair of the UDL Board. "Ruth’s understanding of the issues facing the people we work with day in and day out, especially MÄori and Pacific people, will be invaluable in how we continue to deliver our services to those who need our support."

The Board has also decided to appoint a future director for a period of 12 months. Corey Hebberd is General Manager at Te RÅ«nanga a RangitÄne o Wairau Trust. Corey has whakapapa connections to Te Ätiawa, NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Apa, and NgÄti Kuia, as well as RangitÄne. "Corey is passionate about caring for communities, which is at the heart of who we want to help. We hope to learn as much from him as he will learn from us," says Hon Heather Roy.

After eight years with the organisation Major Campbell Roberts is stepping down. "Campbell was appointed to the current Board in 2017 during a time of change and growth having previously served as a consumer representative on UDL’s former Board - The Office of the Electricity and Gas Complaints Commissioner’ - from 2013," says Hon Heather Roy.

"Campbell’s passion and extensive knowledge working in social justice and social policy and working with community organisations and those at the margins of society have been of enormous benefit to UDL. We owe him a debt of gratitude and wish him well," says Mary Ollivier, UDL’s Commissioner.