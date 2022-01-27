Making a Difference Award winners announced for NZ and Broking categories

Thursday, 27 January, 2022 - 12:45

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the winners of the Making a Difference Awards for New Zealand and Broking categories.

'Congratulations to Alana and Ryan, both deserving winners of a Making a Difference Award,' said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO.

'Both winners were highlighted for their professionalism, passion for the industry, and dedication to serving their local community.'

Words from the winners:

'This really was the cherry on top of a pretty phenomenal year. Knowing that the work I do aids our Brokers in doing absolute best for their clients really gets me out of bed in the morning. I always tell my colleagues I am in my dream job, and this really cemented that for me.'

'It is really nice to know that the hard work I have put in over the last couple of years have paid off and to have this acknowledged by the wider insurance industry. As my first accolade in the industry, I think the whole office heard me when I received notification that I had won.'

Alana Garnett

Bridges Insurance

'In the world we live in, the assets we own are all instrumental to our day to day lives. At the same time they can also be a huge financial burden to individuals and families in our community. Insurance provides certainty and protection to the community to enable people to enjoy their lives without the fear of losing an asset and the financial burden that would ensue.'

'Here in New Zealand this couldn’t be more relevant with the heightened risk of natural disasters our beautiful landscape possesses. Insurance provides a vital partnership to the community and to greater commerce to protect them from this risk.'

Ryan Jones

Runacres Insurance

For more information about the Making a Difference Awards, please click here