Farmers - have a say at emissions pricing roadshow

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 15:43

Farmers are urged to have their say on one of the biggest decisions facing agriculture this decade - how on-farm emissions will be priced from 2025.

DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Federated Farmers are bringing a roadshow to the regions in February to hear farmers’ views.

The roadshow is going ahead in the red Covid traffic light setting to ensure full participation by farmers but the schedule has been revised. Key health and safety measures will be in place to ensure the wellbeing of attendees and speakers.

"We want farmers to ask direct questions and have robust discussion. Farmers can also give their feedback online and we’re hosting webinars so farmers who can’t attend the roadshow are well informed and can have a say," says DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel.

"Because of the time needed to adapt our roadshow arrangements due to the red traffic light setting, we’re investigating an extension to timelines. This will allow us to properly engage and account for the uncertainties raised by Covid developments," B+LNZ chairman Andrew Morrison says.

Feedback is being sought on two emissions pricing options developed by the world-first Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership, He Waka Eke Noa, which includes DairyNZ, B+LNZ and Federated Farmers. The partnership was created to come up with a better solution after the Government legislated to put agriculture emissions into the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS).

These options would deliver more positive outcomes for farmers and New Zealand than the NZ ETS. The options (a farm-level levy and processor-level hybrid levy) are more practical and reward positive change, while still achieving environmental outcomes.

Following initial farmer feedback on the options in December, the partners are also putting forward a two-phased approach, starting with the processor-level hybrid levy option and transitioning to a farm level system in future.

The importance of accurate and fair targets and metrics for methane is also expected to come up at the roadshow. Climate change decisions need to account for methane’s different warming impact in the atmosphere compared to long-lived gases. He Waka Eke Noa pricing already recognises that methane is different to CO2 through the split gas approach.

DairyNZ and B+LNZ believe both the 2030 and 2050 methane targets need to be continually reviewed as the science evolves. The next formal review by the Climate Change Commission is set for 2024. DairyNZ and B+LNZ will listen to farmer views and advocate for targets that are science-based and work for farmers, while meeting consumer and public expectations.

A copy of the revised roadshow schedule can be found at:

dairynz.co.nz/roadshow

beeflambnz.com/emissions-pricing-consultation

People who have already registered will be contacted after alternative arrangements are confirmed.