Quarterly Activities Report and 4C - Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Friday, 28 January, 2022 - 16:08

I’m pleased to announce that Botanix (ASX:BOT) has today published its Quarterly Activities Report and 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report, for the period ended 31 December 2021.

Click here to read the BOT Quarterly Report - https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02479871-6A1074210?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Key highlights from this period include:

â Botanix’s canine atopic dermatitis program, BTX 1204A, is progressing well. Following the launch in September last year, recruitment has been strong, and the study is on track to finish enrolment this quarter.

â BTX 1702 Phase 1b/2a Rosacea Study continues to progress well with enrolment on target to be complete mid-year. This study is of strategic importance for the Company, as the results will provide key safety and efficacy data, as well as other valuable insights for our wider clinical development program.

â Pre-clinical work to support the initiation of a Phase 2 human study for its BTX 1801 antimicrobial program is complete with the clinical study planned to initiate at the end of this quarter.