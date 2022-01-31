Your guide to getting wild this Valentine's Day whatever your relationship status

Monday, 31 January, 2022 - 16:57

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and to celebrate the sexiest day of the year, the Sexual Happiness People over at Lovehoney are showing us how to get wild regardless of your relationship status. From friends-with-benefits to 50-year marriages, Valentine’s Day is a time for showing your lover(s), and yourself just how damn fine you think they are-here’s how.

Married

Whether it’s your first Valentine’s as a married couple or your 50th, take this opportunity to really wow your partner this year (because let’s be real, flowers and chocolates just don’t cut it anymore). Exploring sexual fantasies together in an open and supportive way can help you feel empowered in your relationship. Open up the discussion with your partner and if you’re both up for trying something new, then make plans to go for it on Valentine’s Day

The best part about this plan? It takes all the guesswork out of what sexy gift you should give your spouse. Are they wanting to get into more bondage with you? A bondage kit will go down a treat. Do their fantasies involve role play? Check out Lovehoney’s range of costumes to help you both get into character.

Single

Celebrating Valentine’s Day isn’t reserved solely for those who are coupled up. Take the time to relax, unplug and romance yourself with a little ménage à moi. Seeking a mind-blowing O? Try edging by slowly building up stimulation and stopping right before you feel close to climax, let your body calm down and repeat. Or, treat yourself to a new vibrator and let the good vibes roll. Let go of your inhibitions and explore new realms of sexual discovery with Agent Provocateur x Lovehoney. Sway into the heights of sexual satisfaction, from tender touches to passionate pulses. Each toy has been designed with your pleasure in mind. Indulge in playtime. Whatever you choose, enjoy the freedom of exploring your body and celebrating self-pleasure.

Newlyweds

Ahh, the honeymoon stage - it’s the perfect time to show your new spouse just how much you love them! V-day falls on a Monday this year so if you’re stuck in the office, try instigating some cheeky sexting and build anticipation while you’re apart. By the time you get home, you’ll be more than ready to rip each other’s clothes off.

If you’re working from home, resist the temptation to take an active lunch break (if you know what we mean) and wait until the working day is finished to delight your partner. For an extra surprise, have a sexy new lingerie set on already under your clothes.

Dating or Friends with Benefits

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s night out on the town or cuddled up in front of the tele, setting aside time for some kinky confessionals is a sure fire way to bring the fun. Lovehoney Oh! Fantasy Foreplay Board Game or Talk Dirty Cards are excellent ways to flirt up your night with conversations about sex, relationships and kinks. Perfect for new lovers or friends with benefits, you’ll probably both learn things about each other you never knew, inspiring you to try new things in the bedroom. Even if you already know everything there it to know about each other, all that talk of sex and foreplay will have you ready and rearing to dance the mattress mambo.

Long distance

Celebrating the day of love without your loved one by your side can be tough - but we’re living in the 21st century people, and with it comes virtual sex. Yes, we’re talking all things app-controlled sex toys. With most being able to connect to any up-to-date phone, you can control the speed, pattern and intensity of the vibrations for your lover from afar.

Do they have a clitoris and are they going to be out with their friends for the night? The Moxie We-Vibe Knicker Vibrator will have them thinking about you the entire time. Want to get involved with your fave penis-owner’s pleasure? Have them use the We-Vibe Bond on themselves while you choose the vibration settings, and if you’re feeling extra frisky, give them a show over a video call (you sexy thing, you).