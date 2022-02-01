ECL 'powers up electric bus charging solutions' in Auckland and Christchurch

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 09:28

ECL Group expands its electric mobility solutions portfolio as it delivers a strategic EV charging solution for the regional electric transport space.

The company has supplied electric vehicle (EV) charging hardware for public transport operators in Auckland and Christchurch.

ECL Group Chief Executive Vivek Rajendran says the company is maximising its opportunities as New Zealand gains momentum in the zero emissions bus and fleet management segments.

"We’re excited by the rapid growth we’re experiencing in the electric bus and fleet market as government bodies and corporates jump onboard the carbon zero journey. With a fast-paced evolving market we’re seizing the opportunity to lead the industry in supplying end to end emobility charging solutions, ultimately driving the decarbonisation of New Zealand’s fleets.

"At ECL we’re uniquely placed with our highly trained technicians and specialist teams based in 18 locations around the country to install and service emobility charging hardware for customers. This gives us a huge advantage as nationwide customers, and those based in the regions, have the reassurance of 24/7 local specialised assistance."

ECL has recently installed twelve 200kW DC EV chargers with 26 charging dispensers for Go Bus, ECan’s electric bus operator in Christchurch. ECL has also performed the supply and installation of six 24kW DC ABB EV chargers for AT Local, the new on demand fully electric transport service for parts of South Auckland, operated by Ritchies Murphy Transport Solutions.

AT Metro Decarbonisation Manager Darek Koper says AT is delivering innovative public transport services that are more sustainable, accessible and reliable.

"We’re getting Auckland moving with new public transport offerings that use renewable energy to reduce our carbon footprint. AT Local, our new on-demand EV transport service in Papakura, Takaanini and Conifer Grove, is just one of the ways we’re localising sustainable transport solutions to meet the needs of our communities.

"The model of having smaller electric vehicles that work on demand to transport locals to integrated electric train and bus services is a popular choice, and the charging solution ECL Group has constructed is working extremely well at AT Local’s Takaanini hub."

The announcement comes shortly after ECL Group’s roll out of their OpenLoop EV fleet management platform for fleet industry major player CustomFleet last month, and their partnership agreement as a supplier of ABB charging hardware.

ECL Group’s majority shareholder is energy and technology company Counties Energy, who purchased the company in 2019.