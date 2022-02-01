Flight Centre Travel Group set to expand Its independent network

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 09:22

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) is set to further expand its independent network in 2022 with the appointment of Jared Jamison (JayJay) as its Sales and Accounts Manager - Independents.

In the newly created role, JayJay will focus on business development and network growth for existing and new members of Flight Centre Travel Group’s independent brands.

JayJay is a familiar face within the travel industry, having most recently been with the Air New Zealand sales team as a trade account manager.

He brings with him firsthand experience and a broad knowledge of the travel industry, as well as significant member relationships.

JayJay is looking forward to connecting independent business operators (new and existing) and helping them thrive.

"I am excited to be working in a strategic role, part of arguably the most ambitious travel business in the world," Mr Jamison said.

"The travel marketplace is going through a massive evolution, and I am focussed on ensuring the future success of the travel entrepreneurs that choose to partner with Flight Centre Travel Group."

Flight Centre Travel Group’s independent brands model offers members a support structure that includes industry leading technology, systems and advice, while allowing members to remain fully independent and keep their own unique brand.

Additionally, members have access to FCTG’s global tools and a community of likeminded travel entrepreneurs for further network growth.

"As a business partner, I have a genuine desire to see our network do well and feel privileged to be working alongside some of the best in the business.

"For those interested in working together to efficiently and strategically make the most of pent-up travel demand, let’s have a conversation."

For more information on how you can join FCTG’s independent network, follow this link.