Fusion5 starts 2022 with acquisition of specialist Microsoft and Citrix consultancy

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 09:40

Leading Australasian business solutions partner Fusion5 has continued to invest in its successful ‘growth through acquisition’ strategy with the purchase of Empyreal Solutions.

Empyreal Solutions is an Adelaide-based specialist consulting organisation, delivering consulting services, deployment and troubleshooting related to Microsoft and Citrix technologies. The small but highly successful consultancy was founded in 2013 by Mark Montgomery, with co-director Daniel Marsh joining in 2016. The business supports customers of all sizes - from SMB to multinational - throughout metro and regional Australia and New Zealand, and has partnered closely with Fusion5 since its inception.

While Empyreal only has a small team, they are recognised as leading providers of Microsoft 365 and Azure, and Citrix technologies, and have significant business consulting experience across sectors including private, government, education, and defence. In addition, Empyreal staff maintain Australian Government security clearances governed by the Department of Defence.

Kris Jackson, General Manager of Managed Services for Fusion5 Australia, says, "We’re delighted to welcome the Empyreal team to Fusion5. We’ve had a close relationship with them for almost a decade, and over that time, they’ve worked seamlessly with to support for our customers, while managing over 70 of their own clients. Like us, Empyreal is a Microsoft Gold Partner, so there are numerous existing synergies, and shared competencies and experience to leverage. They’re also a

Gold Citrix Solution Partner with a raft of certifications. So, bringing them into the Fusion5 family extends our capabilities, competencies, and capacity, and opens up the world of Citrix solutions to our customers and us. We see it as a win-win for everyone with new (to us) business solutions, new opportunities and resources for our customers, and more variety and fresh challenges for the Empyreal team."

Mark Montgomery, Co-director and Founder of Empyreal, says, "We have had a long and happy relationship with Fusion5 and their customers, so it’s a natural step for us to align our culture and capabilities with theirs. They are a well-respected and trusted name in the technology industry. We are confident their expertise, innovations, and experience across a wide range of industry-leading solutions will be of considerable value to our customers. It’s an exciting time for our team and customers alike."

Daniel Marsh, Co-director of Empyreal, says, "Having worked on Citrix solutions with Fusion5 for a number of years, the opportunity to take Empyreal's existing Citrix practice and grow it - alongside our Microsoft capabilities - nationally and internationally under the Fusion5 banner is very exciting. I'm very much looking forward to the journey."

The sale of Empyreal Solutions will be finalised on 1 February 2022. Other recent Fusion5 acquisitions include successful Microsoft practice Topaz Solutions (specialising in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central) in 2021, and Mindfull, a well-known business intelligence consultancy, in 2020.