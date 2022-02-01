Transpower Chair to retire from the Board

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 10:03

Transpower New Zealand today announced the retirement of Chair Pip Dunphy from the Board of Transpower New Zealand.

Ms Dunphy has been a Director on the Transpower Board since May 2015 and Chair since January 2019.

Transpower Deputy Chair Dean Carroll said Pip Dunphy’s contributions to Transpower and the wider energy sector would be greatly missed.

"Over the last seven years, Pip’s commitment and leadership have been transformational in our work with industry to empower New Zealand’s energy future and enable a net-zero carbon economy, including leading Transpower to embark on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and wider environment, social and governance disclosures. Particularly in recent times, her financial and business acumen has allowed Transpower to navigate challenging times such as the ongoing impact of COVID-19."

"Pip’s focus on safety and wellbeing in the workplace has been unwavering, being outspoken in her personal commitment to delivering a zero-harm workplace for everyone working with us, and alongside us."

Ms Dunphy‘s last day as Chair is 28 February 2022.

Shareholding Ministers will now commence the appointment process for a new Chair of the Transpower Board.