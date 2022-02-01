Guy Day appointed as Potentia's new Managing Director

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 10:52

Specialist technology recruiter, Potentia, has confirmed the appointment of Guy Day as Managing Director, stepping into the role from outgoing MD, Nathan Bryant-Taukiri.

Most recently the General Manager of Potentia’s Auckland office, Day’s promotion comes after working in a number of senior roles since joining the business as an Account Manager in January 2016.

Bryant-Taukiri steps down to focus his energy on impact startup, Rea, a digital platform that supercharges people around the world through job-ready education, and connects them to well-paid, skilled employment in the tech sector.

Bryant-Taukiri, who will remain with Potentia in a non-executive capacity as board chair, commented, "He has already proven himself by acting in the role for a number of months. With Guy as the kaitiaki (custodian) of Potentia, I have confidence that the wellbeing of the wider Potentia whÄnau and our customers is assured and I’m excited to see how he contributes to our story.".

Day added, "I think it was in my second year at Potentia when Nathan and I started having conversations about leadership and succession, so it’s definitely a change we’ve been working towards for some time. This sort of thing is all about timing, so with the recent launch of Rea and Nathan keen to move in another direction, everything lined up perfectly to hand the reins over. I’m pumped to be the one to take Potentia forward in 2022 and beyond".