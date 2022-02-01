Labour market statistics: December 2021 quarter - Statistics New Zealand

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 16:05

If you don't already use Export Direct to access labour market statistics data, which includes data from the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS), Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), and the labour cost index (LCI), through Infoshare, read on.

Last year, we experienced a delay in one of our information releases being published online; this was in part due to the volume of traffic the website received at release time. We will be monitoring tomorrow's labour market statistics release closely. However, as a backup we recommend you set up Export Direct in Infoshare ( http://infoshare.stats.govt.nz/) to obtain the data as fast as possible.

To use Export Direct you will need to make a .sch file using the search function. Use the 'look for a time series' identifier, then select the search file (.sch) download option from the drop-down list.

The codes for the HLFS are:

- Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate = HLFQ.S1F3S

- Seasonally adjusted employment rate = HLFQ.S1H3S

- Seasonally adjusted underutilisation rate = HLFQ.SXJ3UZS

The codes for the QES are:

- Average ordinary time hourly earnings = QEMQ.SASZ9A

- Average total weekly earnings for full-time equivalent employees = QEMQ.SBSZ9Z

- Seasonally adjusted average total weekly paid hours per employee = QEMQ.SEAZ9ES

The codes for the LCI are:

- LCI index number = LCIQ.SG53Z9

- LCI quarterly change = LCIQ.SG53Z9PC

- LCI annual change = LCIQ.SG53Z9AC

Once you have made this search file, move it to your documents folder.

Alternatively, contact us today and we can provide a .sch file for you.

In Infoshare, use Export Direct and use choose ‘file’ to select the .sch file you created, then select the time periods and hit download.