DHL crosses 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine delivery mark

Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 - 08:07

DHL today surpassed the milestone of 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered to more than 175 countries, supporting the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer DHL, says: "Just over a year after we delivered the first vaccine, we continue to seamlessly manage and execute multiple supply chain set-ups without cold chain interruptions or security incidents. Passing this milestone is based on our successful partnerships with both the private and public sectors. True to our purpose of ‘Connecting People.Improving Lives.’, we provide life-saving supplies and vaccines to aid the global vaccination campaign."