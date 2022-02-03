NZ Airports calls for NZ to 'reconsider self-isolation requirement'

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 11:47

Today’s announcement confirming Kiwis will be able to return home is an important first step in reopening the border, but the continuing requirement of self-isolation will prevent any meaningful recovery in demand for travel to New Zealand.

Kevin Ward, Chief Executive of NZ Airports, says there will be many families who will be delighted by today’s announcement and the aviation industry is looking forward to welcoming New Zealanders home.

"We are really pleased for Kiwis who have been stuck overseas and want to return home, however the continuing requirement for self-isolation means New Zealand will remain essentially off the map for international travellers and many airlines. People do not want to fly to New Zealand if they have to spend their first week sitting in a hotel."

Analysis by Auckland Airport has shown that a continued isolation requirement will have a significant negative impact on New Zealand’s travel market, with demand from the Australia visitor market (excluding New Zealanders visiting friends and family) estimated at just 7% of 2019 levels if the self-isolation requirement remains in place.

Mr Ward called on the Government to keep reconsidering whether self-isolation is still appropriate before each stage of reopening commences, particularly before the reopening trans-Tasman travel.

"A growing number of countries are allowing quarantine-free travel for qualified, fully vaccinated foreign travellers. Expecting self-isolation to still be required for travel to New Zealand later this year when the trans-Tasman market reopens makes no sense," he said.

Mr Ward acknowledged and thanked all the frontline airport workers who have played a vital role in New Zealand’s MIQ system.

"Their work has contributed to New Zealand’s Covid success and they should be proud."