BESIX Watpac supports NZ Construction Accord

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 12:06

Multidisciplinary construction contractor BESIX Watpac has been accepted as a member of the New Zealand Construction Sector Accord Network, a group of construction contractors committed to advancing the industry’s capability and resilience.

The New Zealand Construction Sector Accord (CSA) is a partnership between Government and the construction

sector to increase productivity and resilience, raise capability, and grow confidence in the sector.

As a member of the Accord Network, BESIX Watpac will help to strengthen the sector in New Zealand by sharing its international best practice in areas such as methodology, safety, skills development, diversity and inclusion, and social procurement.

BESIX Watpac CEO Mark Baker believes Accord Network membership is a great way to support the industry.

"Given our role leading the KÅtui team to deliver the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena, it’s important for BESIX Watpac to share our global engineering-led expertise," Mark said.

Acting General Manager Queensland, Northern Territory and New Zealand, Barry Whewell praised the initiative of the CSA.

"The Accord is a great initiative and it’s an honour for BESIX Watpac to play a role in meeting the objectives," Barry said.

The Government and major contractors jointly initiated the Construction Sector Accord to overcome a variety of industry challenges.

BESIX Watpac New Zealand Manager Greg Muir believes the KÅtui team delivering the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena will be an example of the Accord Network in action.

"We believe the CMUA has the potential to become a Beacon Project as defined by the Accord, become a source of pride and showcase the New Zealand sector’s capability," Greg said.

BESIX Watpac joins approximately 40 other contractors in the New Zealand Construction Sector Accord Network.