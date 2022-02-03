Govt plan to reconnect NZ good news for exporters - BusinessNZ

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 12:29

ExportNZ welcomes The Government’s announcement of it's phased plan to reconnect New Zealand with the world.

The Prime Minister announced the end of MIQ for all vaccinated travellers, along with a timeline of key dates during 2022 when different groups of travellers would be able to come to New Zealand.

BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says this is something ExportNZ and the BusinessNZ Network have been calling for.

"While commodity exports have done remarkably well during challenging times, New Zealand’s manufacturing and tech exporters have been doing it increasingly tough due to the inability to travel freely.

"They’ve navigated global logistics disruptions and price increases, and exporters will now finally be able to plan business travel with confidence.

"I know they will be keen to reconnect with old customers and forge connections with new ones."

Ms Beard also welcomes the Prime Minister’s intention to lead trade delegations to some of our most important markets.

"Like the Prime Minister said today, New Zealand is in demand. By leading trade delegations to Australia, Asia, Europe and the United States, the Prime Minister has demonstrated the importance trade will have in our economic recovery as we all look to find our footing in a post-Covid environment.

Ms Beard says while announcement today is a great step forward, international airlines will be seeking clarity as to when travellers can expect to arrive without needing to self-isolate.

"That’s when I expect you’ll see passenger volumes increase and air cargo become more affordable again."