Building Intelligence Group announces opening of a Palmerston North office

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 12:46

As New Zealand’s longest-serving independent Project Management company, regional thinking has always been a key area for The Building Intelligence Group, and the opening of a 10th office will take capability to the next level. Managing Director for The Building Intelligence Group, Ian Macaskill says having a New Zealand- wide footprint is a continuation of the long-term regional growth strategy for the business. "With seven regional offices, along with our three main centre headquarters, we have the best capability to deliver a national service offering of any project management company in New Zealand, but most importantly it give us the strength to offer genuine local resourcing to our clients." he says.

The Building Intelligence Group has been working on projects in the region in recent years including Te Ohu Rangahau Kai, a food science facility on Massey’s Manawatu campus. Te Ohu Rangahau Kai is New Zealand’s largest agri-food innovation centre, leading research excellence across the agriculture sector from farm to consumer.

The Manawatu is a growth region with $3.5 billion of projects planned for the next decade. Palmerston North has many research facilities - especially in the bio-industry, defence, distribution and smart business sectors. Central Business Manager for The Building Intelligence Group, Byron Roff says the company has serviced projects in Manawatu for over a decade from its Wellington and Hawke’s Bay offices but the demand for their services meant it was a logical progression to establish a physical presence that was easily accessible to clients. "By building a genuinely local team who are immersed in living in the region and are part of local communities, we have a real affinity and connection with our clients."

Senior Project Manager Andrew Hill will lead and shape our project management offering to meet client needs. Andrew has lived in Palmerston North for the last 20 years and has built up strong personal and project connections. He leads a mature team who have a real depth of experience across projects in this region, including tertiary, school, health, hospital, social housing, defence and government." Byron Roff says "as a cornerstone of the central region, the Palmerston North team is able to access the resources of our Wellington and Hawke’s Bay teams as required, so they can service multiple and complex projects, seamlessly."

For more on Andrew Hill please visit his profile at https://tbig.co.nz/people/andrew-hill