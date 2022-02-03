Restaurant Association responds to staged border reopening

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 13:08

"The staged approach to reopening presents more challenges for the hospitality industry," says Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"Whilst it’s a relief to see the borders finally reopening, our industry desperately needs skilled workers and the restrictions at stage 1 and 2 appear to signal a block on us accessing the skills to help our sector recover."

"Immigration New Zealand has been in contact with us on their immigration rebalance but we are still awaiting specific information on the proposed changes and how these will affect the industry."

"It appears that the Government is using the border closures and the reopening approach to serve a wider strategy which ultimately blocks industries like ours from accessing the workforce we need."

"Price increases in our industry are already happening as a result of supply chain issues but there really is only so many price increases the NZ consumer can sustain so raising salaries to the levels needed to be able to meet the immigration criteria is in fact, not sustainable. All of these extra costs coming on top of a long period of business closures and reduced revenues."

"What will be welcome is the return of those on working holiday visas along with tourists, particularly for our holiday hotspots who are desperately in need of visitors."

"We see the isolation periods being a deterrent to visitors so question how many visitors we will see back in New Zealand so while it is encouraging to see the plan, we do not see this being the end of the challenges our sector will face over the next 12 months."