SAP Australia and NZ announces key leadership appointments

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the appointment of Phil Cameron to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), SAP Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). He succeeds Pete Andrew, who has been appointed to a newly created role as Head of Industries, SAP Australia and New Zealand.

As Head of Industries, Andrew will deliver closer collaboration across SAP ANZ’s different lines of business, as well as its industry, and RISE teams to help simplify each customer’s move to the cloud and enable customers across all industries to digitally transform. In the role, Andrew will focus teams across the business and its partner ecosystem to ensure customers are able to deliver continuous innovation throughout each stage of their business transformation journey.

Cameron has been Managing Director, SAP New Zealand, since 2018 and has been integral in building the country’s business and customer operations. In his new role as COO, Cameron will seek to deliver on ambitious growth strategies for Australia and New Zealand, as well as drive the success and advocacy of customers through effective sponsorship and partnership.

Both appointments look to broaden and strengthen SAP’s leadership team across Australia and New Zealand and provide increased value and an exceptional experience to customers.

Commenting on the appointments, Damien Bueno, President and Managing Director, SAP Australia and New Zealand said: "We have bold ambitions for the year ahead. Creating the Head of Industries role and broadening the breadth of the ANZ leadership team is a significant strategic investment in delivering for our customers and furthering our cloud ambitions".

He continued, "Under Phil’s leadership, SAP New Zealand has achieved phenomenal growth, capped off with an outstanding 2021 performance. Phil has not only shown a track record of delivering customer outcomes but also demonstrated exceptional leadership across our People strategy, qualities he will bring to the role of COO. His focus on process will stand us in good stead as we work to achieving our targets and bold ambitions for the year ahead."

"Pete’s experience and achievements as COO and his passion for customer outcomes and experience with our partner ecosystem makes him the ideal leader to take on this new role as Head of Industries," he added. "As we continue our focus on cloud, through our RISE with SAP solution, Pete’s experience will be critical to us achieving the growth targets we have set ourselves".

Cameron has 25 years’ experience working with and alongside SAP. He joined SAP Australia for the second time in 2015 to assume responsibility for SAP’s relationship with the New South Wales Government, after holding senior leadership positions in the technology industry in both New Zealand and Australia, including as CEO of SAP partner Innogence, as Senior Manager for Deloitte in New Zealand, and as Client Partner for SAP in Queensland.

"As a business with 50 years of experience helping companies become more intelligent enterprises, SAP continues to be at the forefront of business innovation," said Cameron. "My focus as COO Australia and New Zealand will be on continuing to drive business momentum and streamline how we operate, to better serve current, new and prospective customers. I’m thrilled for what 2022 will bring and look forward to delivering more incredible results."

Joining SAP in 2005, Andrew has experienced numerous roles across both consulting and product lines within the business. During his time as Chief Operating Officer, to which he was appointed in 2017, Pete was focused on driving the operations behind the cloud transformation of the ANZ business, building strong relationships with customers and partners and driving key pillars of SAP’s People strategy, including leadership trust and the attraction and retention of emerging talent at SAP.

"I’m always excited by new challenges and am energised by helping customers transform their businesses in new and better ways," said Andrew. "By focusing on our cloud strategy and ensuring deep collaboration across SAP and our partners, I am confident that we will be able to help even more organisations across ANZ, no matter their industry, accelerate their move to the cloud and, ultimately, improve the agility and resilience of their operations."

Cameron will continue to be based in Auckland, while Andrew remains in Sydney. The recruitment process for Cameron’s successor as Managing Director, SAP New Zealand, is underway.

