Record number of new homes consented in 2021 - Stats NZ

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 10:45

The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today.

"A record 48,899 new homes were consented in the year ended December 2021, up 24 percent from 2020," construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Prior to 2021, the highest number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. That record stood for 47 years until the year ended March 2021 when 41,028 new homes were consented.

"This concludes a record-breaking year for new home consents, with multi-unit homes surging 36 percent to 23,335 in 2021, and stand-alone houses rising 15 percent to 25,564, compared with 2020," Mr Heslop said.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, flats, and units; apartments; and retirement village units.

Enhanced regional new home data is now available in tables 3 and 4 of the ‘Building consents issued: December 2021’ excel tables under Download data.

The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents across New Zealand was 9.6 in the year ended December 2021, up from 7.8 in the December 2020 year.

Multi-unit homes bring down average new home sizeThe average floor area of all new homes consented in 2021 was 154 square metres, down from 156 square metres in 2020. The average floor area was 200 square metres at its peak in 2010, when over 80 percent of all new homes consented were stand-alone houses. In 2021, 52 percent of all new homes consented were stand-alone houses (average 195 square metres), and 48 percent multi-unit homes (average 109 square metres).

"The decrease in the average size of new homes consented in recent years is partly due to the increasing proportion of multi-unit homes, which tend to be smaller than most stand-alone houses," Mr Heslop said.

Floor area for new homes includes any attached garage, which is around 36 square metres for a typical double garage. Stand-alone houses are more likely than other home types to include a garage.

Homes consented in the 1970s remain the smallest in the series. The average floor area of new homes was 107 square metres at its lowest point in 1975.

Average consent value per square metre for new homes risesThe average value per square metre of all new homes consented in 2021 was $2,497, up 5.8 percent from $2,360 in 2020. For multi-unit homes, the average was $2,623 per square metre, and for stand-alone houses was $2,432 per square metre. Consent values exclude the cost of land, which varies by region.

The actual cost of building tends to be higher than the original consent value in many cases.

Prices for construction of new dwellings increased 16 percent in the December 2021 quarter compared with the December 2020 quarter as measured by the consumers price index. Annual inflation hits a three decade high at 5.9 percent has more information.

Seasonally adjusted rise in number of new homesThe seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented in December 2021 rose 0.6 percent, following a 0.6 percent rise in November 2021. On a quarterly basis, the seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented fell 1.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, the first quarterly fall since the March 2020 quarter.

Some periods of the year typically experience higher or lower numbers of new homes consented, so accounting for seasonality allows us to better compare numbers between periods. For example, in December months, fewer consents are issued, partly as there are more public holidays and fewer working days (Monday to Friday) than in other months.