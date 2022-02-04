Time to turn up the heat - Queenstown's latest hospitality venue opens

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 12:56

Queenstown’s hottest new venue is set to be the coolest place this summer.

The team behind Future Hospitality Group has done it again - opening their second venue in the midst of a pandemic.

Queenstown Ice Bar opens the doors to its Scandinavian-inspired ice lounge today (February 4).

Set in just under 30 tonnes of hand-carved crystal clear ice architecture, the bar provides a refreshing escape from balmy summer temperatures. At a crisp minus 10°C, guests will enjoy curated cocktails in a stunning ice glass, rugged up in plush winter coats and perched on comfortable ice seats.

Queenstown Ice Bar is the coolest new attraction in Upper Village, a lifestyle and entertainment hub on Brecon Street, below the Queenstown Gondola.

Ice sculpture highlights in the bar include a 2.5 metre tall ice warrior and stunning angel wings carved by master ice carver Victor Cagayat.

Owners James Ace and Bert Haines say they’re thrilled to see the ice lounge coming to life after months of planning and a decade of innovation and growth.

"We’re really excited to open and we’re sure locals and visitors are going to be blown away by Victor’s impressive ice creations," says James.

"The bar will be very much a premium offering, with a carefully-curated cocktail menu catering for pre-dinner tipples, après ski get togethers, late-night drinks and the excellent service we’re renowned for."

Future Hospitality Group has been successfully operating for ten years. They opened Mexican-inspired restaurant Margo’s in the wake of the first national lockdown and also own lakeside bar Little Blackwood, family-friendly Minus 5º ICE BAR and night spot Rhino’s Ski Shack.

Catering for up to 50 guests in its inspiring new setting, Queenstown Ice Bar sits on an elevated site with views over the Queenstown CBD, Lake Wakatipu and mountain ranges. It will open 12pm until late daily.